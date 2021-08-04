American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Short Interest Update

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,300 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 454,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Sidoti raised American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. American Software has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.75 million, a P/E ratio of 92.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.01.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $28.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 million. On average, analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.23%.

In other American Software news, VP Valerie Paige King sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas L. V. Newberry sold 29,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $741,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,921 shares of company stock worth $2,222,571 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in American Software in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in American Software by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Software by 208.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Software by 77.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

