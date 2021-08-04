Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Short Interest Down 13.3% in July

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the June 30th total of 5,730,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,090.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,010 shares in the company, valued at $15,033,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,146 shares of company stock worth $4,835,015 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 100,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

