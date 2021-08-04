JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €100.00 Price Target

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €97.88 ($115.15).

EPA:SAN opened at €86.45 ($101.71) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €87.41. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a fifty-two week high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

