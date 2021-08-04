GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) PT Raised to $39.00 at Barclays

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.95.

Shares of GFL opened at $34.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.26. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $17.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. Analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth about $1,467,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth about $4,804,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth about $3,146,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 44.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 87,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,862,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

