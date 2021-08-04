360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Given New $27.00 Price Target at CLSA

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) had its price target cut by investment analysts at CLSA from $39.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. CLSA’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $20.97 on Monday. 360 DigiTech has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.34.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $549.35 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 400.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 9.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 49.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

