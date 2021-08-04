Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Trading Down 0.8%

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) shares fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $10.01. 82,797 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 159,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTLP. TheStreet raised Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.82 million, a P/E ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.07 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a software and payments company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory.

