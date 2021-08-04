Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of VICI Properties in a report released on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

NYSE:VICI opened at $30.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.49%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 25.5% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 479,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,861,000 after purchasing an additional 97,441 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 30.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,429,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,356,000 after purchasing an additional 331,233 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 32.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 760.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 269,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 661,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,519,000 after purchasing an additional 22,592 shares during the last quarter.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.