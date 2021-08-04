Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Trustmark in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

TRMK opened at $29.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.44. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

