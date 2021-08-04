Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hillman Solutions Corp. is a provider of complete hardware solutions. It designs product and merchandising solutions for complex categories which deliver to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores and OEM & Industrial customers. Hillman Solutions Corp., formerly known as Landcadia Holdings III Inc., is based in CINCINNATI. “

HLMN opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. Hillman Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $12.76.

