BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target Raised to €48.30

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barclays from €45.20 ($53.18) to €48.30 ($56.82) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BNPQY. Berenberg Bank raised BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC raised BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BNP Paribas from €59.00 ($69.41) to €61.00 ($71.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BNP Paribas to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.66.

Shares of BNPQY stock opened at $30.69 on Monday. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $35.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $76.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

