Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMADY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Erste Group downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

AMADY opened at $63.65 on Monday. Amadeus IT Group has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $79.81. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.60.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Amadeus IT Group had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. Analysts forecast that Amadeus IT Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

