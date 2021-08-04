DA Davidson Weighs in on A. O. Smith Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s FY2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $71.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $2,151,449.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,728.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 959,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,617,000 after acquiring an additional 175,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,908,000 after acquiring an additional 668,383 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

