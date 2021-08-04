Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Issued By Truist Securiti

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avantor in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 46.60%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AVTR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.92. Avantor has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 84.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, EVP Justin Miller sold 18,488 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $575,346.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,000.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $80,589,334.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,594,393 shares of company stock worth $112,262,915. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 1,230.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 242,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after buying an additional 224,456 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Avantor by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 660,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avantor by 519.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,019,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,137 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,110,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,441,000 after acquiring an additional 303,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

