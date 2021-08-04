ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $51.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. ON Semiconductor traded as high as $45.27 and last traded at $44.61, with a volume of 330021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.64.

ON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,283 shares of company stock worth $552,931 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 679,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,244,000 after buying an additional 279,513 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,185,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

