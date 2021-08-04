BCE (BCE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect BCE to post earnings of C$0.77 per share for the quarter.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$62.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.61 billion and a PE ratio of 23.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$61.37. BCE has a one year low of C$52.52 and a one year high of C$62.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 123.99%.

Several research firms recently commented on BCE. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$61.05.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

