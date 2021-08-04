BCE (BCE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect BCE to post earnings of C$0.77 per share for the quarter.
Shares of BCE stock opened at C$62.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.61 billion and a PE ratio of 23.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$61.37. BCE has a one year low of C$52.52 and a one year high of C$62.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 123.99%.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.
Read More: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.