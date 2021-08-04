Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Mastercard Incorporated Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mastercard in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.05. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mastercard’s FY2021 earnings at $7.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.16.

Shares of MA opened at $367.60 on Monday. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.16. The firm has a market cap of $364.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.05, for a total value of $28,908,066.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 639,446 shares of company stock worth $244,134,099 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.