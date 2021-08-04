Pembina Pipeline (PPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.61 per share for the quarter.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$41.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.81. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$26.77 and a twelve month high of C$41.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently -292.00%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.27.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

