Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Clean Energy Fuels to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.89 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

In related news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 749,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $7,775,560.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $1,989,695.29. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,324,439 shares of company stock worth $32,572,853. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

