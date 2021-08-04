WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price target of $7.50.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WisdomTree Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.24. WisdomTree Investments has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 1.80.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.58 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.74%. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WETF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,233,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,235 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,052,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,139,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,374,000 after acquiring an additional 223,472 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,807,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,671,000 after acquiring an additional 501,843 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

