Capital One Financial Weighs in on Ovintiv Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OVV. Credit Suisse Group raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.52.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $25.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 3.90. Ovintiv has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $33.46.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,463,000 after purchasing an additional 311,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

