Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $4.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report issued on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $424.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.90 EPS.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.92.

MLM opened at $362.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $354.27. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $201.04 and a fifty-two week high of $383.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 19.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,004,000 after purchasing an additional 42,772 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.