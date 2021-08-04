Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ingevity Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NGVT)

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ingevity in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ingevity’s FY2021 earnings at $5.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NGVT. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $83.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.88. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.81.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 3,200,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,491,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after buying an additional 114,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

