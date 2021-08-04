Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) PT Raised to $150.00

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.40.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $138.73 on Monday. Hill-Rom has a twelve month low of $80.31 and a twelve month high of $142.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $1,155,726.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $344,318.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,628 shares of company stock worth $3,288,986. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,069,000 after acquiring an additional 14,556 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

