Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target raised by research analysts at Pivotal Research from $77.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.87% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.
Boot Barn stock opened at $86.25 on Monday. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.96.
In other Boot Barn news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $1,691,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $3,782,311.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,497.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,614,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,893 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 433.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 98,785 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.