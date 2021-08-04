Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target raised by research analysts at Pivotal Research from $77.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

Boot Barn stock opened at $86.25 on Monday. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.96.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $1,691,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $3,782,311.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,497.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,614,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,893 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 433.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 98,785 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

