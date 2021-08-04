JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) to Underweight

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.47% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.93.
Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $20.27 on Monday. Telephone and Data Systems has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,658.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter worth about $5,179,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 129,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 32.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,421 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 16,226 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 295.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 83,359 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile
Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.
