JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) to Underweight

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.93.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $20.27 on Monday. Telephone and Data Systems has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Telephone and Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,658.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter worth about $5,179,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 129,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 32.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,421 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 16,226 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 295.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 83,359 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.