$5.50 Billion in Sales Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to post $5.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.55 billion and the lowest is $5.44 billion. PACCAR reported sales of $4.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year sales of $22.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.92 billion to $22.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $25.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.10 billion to $25.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.08.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

PCAR opened at $81.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $80.36 and a twelve month high of $103.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PACCAR (PCAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.