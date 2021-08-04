Uniphar’s (UPR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Uniphar (LON:UPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON:UPR opened at GBX 322 ($4.21) on Monday. Uniphar has a 1-year low of GBX 2.43 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 330 ($4.31). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 293.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £879.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38.

Get Uniphar alerts:

About Uniphar

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Uniphar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniphar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.