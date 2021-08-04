$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will announce earnings per share of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Encompass Health reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on EHC shares. Raymond James raised shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $224,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC opened at $83.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $60.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

