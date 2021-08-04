VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Short Interest Up 17.1% in July

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,171,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VNUE stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. VNUE has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01.

VNUE, Inc engages in the provision of music technology. It offers a suite of products and services that monetize and monitor music for artists, labels, performing rights organizations, publishers, writers, radio stations, venues, restaurants, bars, and other stakeholders in music. The company was founded by Matthew Carona and Louis Mann in August 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

