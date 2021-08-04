WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the June 30th total of 179,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WPTIF opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.24. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $19.03.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and owning industrial investment properties. It focuses on the warehouse and distribution properties. The company was founded on March 4, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

