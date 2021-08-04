ProAssurance (PRA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 16.26%. On average, analysts expect ProAssurance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PRA opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.46%.

PRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ProAssurance from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ProAssurance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

