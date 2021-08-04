Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$56.00 to C$59.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold traded as high as C$54.95 and last traded at C$54.58, with a volume of 597800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.34.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KL. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.50 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.00 to C$77.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.92.

In other news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$53.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,231.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.53 billion and a PE ratio of 15.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$698.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$686.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.3364471 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.04%.

Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

