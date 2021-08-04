Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Summit Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Summit Financial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 28.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of SMMF opened at $23.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Summit Financial Group has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The stock has a market cap of $302.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,852,000 after purchasing an additional 44,647 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller purchased 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,990.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,140.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.22%.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

