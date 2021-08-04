Barrington Research Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sirius XM in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SIRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

SIRI stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.49.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 107.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.