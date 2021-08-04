Brokers Set Expectations for Capstone Mining Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) – Cormark cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Capstone Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Cormark also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CS. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Capstone Mining to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.21.

Shares of CS opened at C$5.39 on Monday. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.06 and a 1 year high of C$6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.25. The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 12.86.

In other Capstone Mining news, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 50,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total value of C$273,621.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$840,786.40. Also, insider George Leslie Brack sold 182,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.68, for a total value of C$1,035,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 817,700 shares in the company, valued at C$4,644,536. Insiders sold a total of 350,859 shares of company stock worth $1,962,189 over the last quarter.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

