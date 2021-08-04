Apollo Investment (AINV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Apollo Investment to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $50.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Apollo Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AINV opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.04. Apollo Investment has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.