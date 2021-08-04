Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to Hold

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

DOC opened at $18.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.72. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,782,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,919,000 after acquiring an additional 878,391 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 50.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,891,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,098,000 after buying an additional 4,320,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,417,000 after buying an additional 276,842 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,447,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,913,000 after buying an additional 234,353 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

