Raymond James Weighs in on Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nomad Royalty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

NSR has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of TSE NSR opened at C$8.40 on Monday. Nomad Royalty has a 12-month low of C$8.15 and a 12-month high of C$18.90. The firm has a market cap of C$475.91 million and a P/E ratio of 38.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

About Nomad Royalty

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.