Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gannett Co. Inc. is a digitally focused media and marketing solutions company. Its products and services include Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser. Gannett Co. Inc. is based in VA, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GCI. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. started coverage on shares of Gannett in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.80 price objective for the company.

NYSE GCI opened at $5.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. Gannett has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $6.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.82.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 24.93% and a negative net margin of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $777.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gannett will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,572.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCI. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gannett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Gannett in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gannett in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Gannett by 536.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused websites.

