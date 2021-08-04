Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.58% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital raised their price target on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock opened at $37.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.75. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.90.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

