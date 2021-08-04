Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) in a research note issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $177.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $146.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 113.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.65. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $166.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.22.

Microchip Technology’s stock is set to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015 in the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

