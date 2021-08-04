Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Textron Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Textron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Textron’s FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%.

TXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

NYSE TXT opened at $71.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.79. Textron has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $72.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Textron by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron during the first quarter worth $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 40.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the first quarter valued at $57,000. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

