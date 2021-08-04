Critical Analysis: Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) versus Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) and Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Dacotah Banks has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Dacotah Banks and Live Oak Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A Live Oak Bancshares 33.72% 28.81% 2.06%

Dividends

Dacotah Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Live Oak Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Live Oak Bancshares pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Live Oak Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dacotah Banks and Live Oak Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dacotah Banks 0 0 0 0 N/A Live Oak Bancshares 0 1 1 1 3.00

Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus target price of $69.75, indicating a potential upside of 20.01%. Given Live Oak Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Live Oak Bancshares is more favorable than Dacotah Banks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Dacotah Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dacotah Banks and Live Oak Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Live Oak Bancshares $374.41 million 6.69 $59.54 million $1.45 40.08

Live Oak Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Dacotah Banks.

Summary

Live Oak Bancshares beats Dacotah Banks on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dacotah Banks Company Profile

Dacotah Banks, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Dacotah Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand and certificates of deposit; and checking, individual retirement, and money market accounts. It also offers personal loans, such as overdraft protection, vehicle loan, recreational loan, unsecured loan, and student loans; mortgages; line of credit, term loans, small business administration loans, and leasing; commercial and agricultural loans; debit, credit, and gift cards; and cash management services. In addition, the company provides auto, homeowners, health, and life insurance products; business owners, commercial auto, general liability, workers compensation, business property, commercial umbrella, home-based business, in-home daycares, employee benefits, and health savings insurance products; and agricultural insurance products. Further, it offers investment and wealth management services, such as bill payment and elder care, retirement planning, charitable giving, and foundation and endowment services; estate and trust services, including trustee, estate planning and settlement, and dynasty trust services; and phone and online banking services. The company operates through 32 full-service locations in in South Dakota, North Dakota, and Minnesota. Dacotah Banks, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide. The Fintech segment focuses in making strategic investments into emerging financial technology companies. The company was founded by James S. Mahan III on December 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, NC.

