Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $954.40 Million

Brokerages expect that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will announce sales of $954.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $935.50 million and the highest is $997.51 million. Pentair posted sales of $798.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year sales of $3.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pentair.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

NYSE PNR opened at $76.75 on Wednesday. Pentair has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.81. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pentair (PNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.