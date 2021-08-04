Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.43.

Several analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

EXC stock opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.45. Exelon has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $47.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 425.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 91,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 73,826 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

