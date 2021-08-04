Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €66.00 by Berenberg Bank

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €66.00 ($77.65) target price from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €64.04 ($75.34).

Get Vonovia alerts:

VNA opened at €57.56 ($67.72) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €55.07. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 52-week high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.