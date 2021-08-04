AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

AXA (EPA:CS) has been given a €27.00 ($31.76) target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.68 ($29.04).

AXA stock opened at €23.10 ($27.17) on Monday. AXA has a 1-year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 1-year high of €27.69 ($32.58). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €22.06.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

