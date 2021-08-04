ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €39.00 by Barclays

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective from equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.20 ($40.24) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €36.02 ($42.38).

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

