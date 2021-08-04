Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Garrett Motion Inc. provides transportation systems. The Company offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts. Garrett Motion Inc. is based in Switzerland. “

Separately, BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of GTX opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $546.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.71. Garrett Motion has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.56. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garrett Motion will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 141,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $1,184,747.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. Ninivaggi acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $124,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 31,800 shares of company stock worth $195,969 and have sold 698,828 shares worth $5,859,112. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. It also provides automotive software solutions, such as automotive cybersecurity solutions, which include intrusion detection and prevention system (IDPS) and firewall, security operations center tools; integrated vehicle health management solutions; and vehicle diagnostic and prognostic solutions.

