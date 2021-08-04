Becton, Dickinson and (BDX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BDX opened at $255.77 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.74. The stock has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

